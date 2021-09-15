Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Hits $3.02

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for $3.02 or 0.00006325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $54.61 million and $2.23 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rai Reflex Index alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00075769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00122270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00178586 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,396.04 or 0.07101218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,863.67 or 1.00084256 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.20 or 0.00864017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002831 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 18,052,836 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rai Reflex Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rai Reflex Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.