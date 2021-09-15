Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 392,269 Shares

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 392,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $6,468,515.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RAIN stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.38. 62,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,381. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rain Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAIN. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,425,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,240,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,444,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,260,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,432,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.