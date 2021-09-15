Rainicorn (RAINI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.36 Million

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a market cap of $20.36 million and approximately $240,912.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00075042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00125360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.27 or 0.00179530 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.76 or 0.07391662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,929.08 or 0.99746517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.37 or 0.00903970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002832 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

