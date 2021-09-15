RAMP (RAMP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.12 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, RAMP has traded up 4% against the dollar. One RAMP coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $152.79 million and $30.12 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00065363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00149529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.09 or 0.00802057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046582 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,069,331 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

