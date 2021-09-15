RAMP (RAMP) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. RAMP has a total market cap of $152.41 million and $18.13 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000822 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00066492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00146180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00842871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00046815 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,069,331 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

