Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $732.37 Million

Brokerages expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to announce sales of $732.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $657.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $871.00 million. Range Resources posted sales of $299.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 144.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

RRC opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $18.82.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

