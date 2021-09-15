Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.47

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.47 and last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 32133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

