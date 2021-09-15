Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

Range Resources stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Range Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

