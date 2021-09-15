Rapidz (RPZX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $302,824.45 and $3,770.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00064125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00149919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.06 or 0.00794722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00046995 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

RPZX is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

