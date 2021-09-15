RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $900.09

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €900.09 ($1,058.93) and traded as high as €939.60 ($1,105.41). RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €921.80 ($1,084.47), with a volume of 6,109 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €550.00 ($647.06) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €629.00 ($740.00) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €611.89 ($719.87).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €900.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €780.12.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

