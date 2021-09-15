Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,282 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Raven Industries worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RAVN. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the second quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 151.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 32.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 1,474.8% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

RAVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.02. Raven Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

