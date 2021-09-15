Ravencoin Classic Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $2.42 million and $12,369.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,008.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,560.04 or 0.07415408 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.75 or 0.00384830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $650.61 or 0.01355202 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00122063 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.56 or 0.00553142 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.10 or 0.00564692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.14 or 0.00325241 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.