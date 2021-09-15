Ravencoin (RVN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $53.00 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 1% against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $53.00 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00075582 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00063676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00126377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.90 or 0.00176591 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,658,200,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.