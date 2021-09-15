Raydium Price Down 2.1% This Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $927.27 million and approximately $157.91 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for about $13.25 or 0.00027614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00074689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00125010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00185930 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.18 or 0.07398175 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,865.59 or 0.99774621 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.59 or 0.00891298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,996,991 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.