Raydium Price Tops $13.67 (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Raydium has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $13.67 or 0.00028695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $954.74 million and approximately $162.11 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00076295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00123291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.00180853 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,646.49 or 1.00032537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,411.83 or 0.07163039 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.01 or 0.00865011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,853,771 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

