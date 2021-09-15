Raymond James Boosts Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target to C$72.00

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$72.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.21% from the stock’s previous close.

MX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$48.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays upgraded Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Methanex from C$50.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.10.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of TSE MX traded up C$2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$51.35. 220,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72. The stock has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$29.12 and a 1 year high of C$62.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$43.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.04.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total value of C$44,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$894,605.18. Also, Director Phillip Henry Cook acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,446.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,316,680.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.