Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for OrganiGram (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 66.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.11.

OrganiGram stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,632. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.57. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$899.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 13.70.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

