Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.17. Rayonier reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 468,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,102,000 after acquiring an additional 24,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 432.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

