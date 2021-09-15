Realio Network (RIO) Price Reaches $1.31 on Top Exchanges

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00002758 BTC on popular exchanges. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $8.62 million and $344,665.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00074565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00124603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00188152 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.60 or 0.07369309 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,479.44 or 0.99780657 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.67 or 0.00888256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002833 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

