Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $476.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will report sales of $476.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $460.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $492.25 million. Realty Income posted sales of $404.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

Shares of O stock opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $72.75.

The firm also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 57.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 310.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

