Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sanofi (SAN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sanofi (EPA: SAN) recently:

9/9/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/8/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/8/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/2/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/1/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/10/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €113.00 ($132.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/4/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/4/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/4/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €109.00 ($128.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/30/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/29/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €109.00 ($128.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/29/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/20/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SAN opened at €81.82 ($96.26) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €87.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €85.80. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a one year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

