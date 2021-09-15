Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Oak Street Health (OSH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH) in the last few weeks:

9/9/2021 – Oak Street Health is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Oak Street Health is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Oak Street Health is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Oak Street Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Oak Street Health is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Oak Street Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Oak Street Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $67.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.94.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,087,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,067,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $513,992.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,796,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,214,339.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 884,830 shares of company stock valued at $49,604,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,067 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,285 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth $59,117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,442 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

