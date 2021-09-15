Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Arko (ARKO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Arko (NASDAQ: ARKO):
- 9/8/2021 – Arko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “
- 9/6/2021 – Arko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “
- 9/1/2021 – Arko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “
- 8/31/2021 – Arko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “
- 8/20/2021 – Arko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “
Shares of Arko stock remained flat at $$10.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. 907,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arko Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 0.15.
Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the second quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Arko Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.