Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Arko (ARKO)

9/8/2021 – Arko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

9/6/2021 – Arko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

9/1/2021 – Arko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

8/31/2021 – Arko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

8/20/2021 – Arko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Shares of Arko stock remained flat at $$10.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. 907,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arko Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 0.15.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 377,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $4,049,404.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the second quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

