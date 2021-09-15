Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Okta (OKTA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA):

9/7/2021 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

9/3/2021 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Okta had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

9/2/2021 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $293.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/2/2021 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $275.00 to $290.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $270.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/2/2021 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $260.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $260.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/2/2021 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $290.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $280.00 to $302.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Summit Insights from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

8/6/2021 – Okta is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OKTA opened at $253.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.66 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.38. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Get Okta Inc alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total transaction of $809,719.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,717.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,373 shares of company stock valued at $50,356,464. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Okta by 175.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after buying an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after purchasing an additional 990,869 shares in the last quarter. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,669,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,661,000 after buying an additional 634,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.