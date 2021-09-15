RED Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, RED has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market cap of $696,007.03 and approximately $21,854.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.00394106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000620 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000515 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.