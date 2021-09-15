Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) versus Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Financial Contrast

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Red River Bancshares and Eagle Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red River Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00

Eagle Bancorp has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential downside of 26.46%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than Red River Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red River Bancshares and Eagle Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red River Bancshares $100.54 million 3.52 $28.15 million $3.83 12.72 Eagle Bancorp $435.68 million 3.94 $132.22 million $4.08 13.16

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Red River Bancshares. Red River Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Red River Bancshares and Eagle Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red River Bancshares 29.84% 10.81% 1.14% Eagle Bancorp 40.22% 13.65% 1.59%

Dividends

Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Red River Bancshares pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats Red River Bancshares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. The company was founded on March 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, LA.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

