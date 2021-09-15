Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Major Shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater Sells 10,000 Shares

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Miami Jewish Federatio Greater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 5,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $150,450.00.

NASDAQ:RDVT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 21,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,057. Red Violet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $383.12 million, a PE ratio of -199.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Violet by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Red Violet by 68.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Violet by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 324,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Violet by 126.4% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 930,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,137,000 after buying an additional 519,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Red Violet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

