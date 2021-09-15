Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Major Shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater Sells 10,000 Shares

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Miami Jewish Federatio Greater also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 5,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $150,450.00.
NASDAQ:RDVT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 21,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,057. Red Violet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $383.12 million, a PE ratio of -199.92 and a beta of 0.68.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.
Red Violet Company Profile
Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
