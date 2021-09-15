Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Major Shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater Sells 5,000 Shares

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 5,000 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $150,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,487,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,773,378.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, September 13th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $317,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVT traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.99. 21,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,057. The stock has a market cap of $383.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.92 and a beta of 0.68. Red Violet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDVT. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Red Violet in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Violet by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Red Violet by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Red Violet in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

