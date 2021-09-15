ReddCoin Trading 16.6% Higher Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 33.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $98.62 million and approximately $180,694.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,212.30 or 0.99996222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00071983 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.33 or 0.00892536 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.74 or 0.00432945 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.95 or 0.00300643 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002136 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00071866 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

