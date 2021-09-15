RedFOX Labs Reaches Market Cap of $86.60 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0660 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $86.60 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00299734 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.94 or 0.00229393 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00144291 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002578 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

