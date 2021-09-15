REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.43

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 2259006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

In other REE Automotive news, Director Hans Thomas acquired 161,037 shares of REE Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $935,624.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Weisburd acquired 123,908 shares of REE Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $739,730.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REE Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

