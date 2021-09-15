REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.43

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 2259006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

In other REE Automotive news, Director Hans Thomas acquired 161,037 shares of REE Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $935,624.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Weisburd acquired 123,908 shares of REE Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $739,730.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.