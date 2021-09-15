Reef Price Hits $0.0240 on Major Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Reef coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $329.81 million and approximately $41.65 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.00327734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00063749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00147693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.14 or 0.00845002 BTC.

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 13,729,721,016 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

