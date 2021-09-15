Refereum (RFR) Price Hits $0.0147 on Major Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $73.72 million and $4.46 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00063435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00149122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.12 or 0.00826873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00046184 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

