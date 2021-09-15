Refinable (FINE) One Day Volume Tops $872,217.00

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Refinable has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $12.64 million and $872,217.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000642 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00075216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00121502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00178632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.03 or 0.07134060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,818.34 or 0.99776586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.91 or 0.00863661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.