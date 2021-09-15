Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Michael S. Brown Sells 9,704 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Michael S. Brown sold 9,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.16, for a total transaction of $6,289,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

REGN stock traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $649.71. 28,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $621.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,415,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,641,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 625.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after buying an additional 22,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 347.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

