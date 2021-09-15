Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Given New $14.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its price target increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on REKR. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Shares of Rekor Systems stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. 128,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,794. Rekor Systems has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $405.94 million, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REKR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Rekor Systems by 75.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.