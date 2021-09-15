Ren Market Capitalization Tops $982.87 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 32.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Ren coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a market cap of $982.87 million and approximately $424.89 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 46.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00063860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00149839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.49 or 0.00808459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,763,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

