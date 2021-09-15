Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.73 and last traded at $19.19. Approximately 1,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 114,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

RNLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $650.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.75 and a beta of -0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Analysts expect that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

