renBTC Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for $48,015.72 or 1.00137198 BTC on popular exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $736.76 million and approximately $9.69 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00066437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.83 or 0.00145633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.18 or 0.00836662 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046526 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

RENBTC is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 15,344 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.