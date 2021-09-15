renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, renDOGE has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000519 BTC on major exchanges. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $767,881.47 and $120,329.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00075551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00126454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.54 or 0.00178418 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.47 or 0.07386434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,891.75 or 0.99887548 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.20 or 0.00913950 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002824 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars.

