Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNSHF. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Renishaw alerts:

Shares of Renishaw stock opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average of $78.04. Renishaw has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 120.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.