Rentberry Achieves Market Capitalization of $348,635.02 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Rentberry has a market cap of $348,635.02 and approximately $191.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rentberry

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

