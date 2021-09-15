Rentberry (BERRY) Hits Market Capitalization of $351,843.26

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $351,843.26 and $108.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00065637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00149475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.05 or 0.00817685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

