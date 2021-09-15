Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Sells $80,627.24 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $80,627.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Karen A. Dawes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $4,444,527.78.

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $296.40. 374,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,930. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.73. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.60.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

