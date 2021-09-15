Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.74.

Several brokerages have commented on REPYY. HSBC set a $11.01 price objective on Repsol and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, assumed coverage on Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of REPYY opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Repsol has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.7158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Repsol’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

