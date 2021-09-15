Request Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Request has a total market cap of $221.36 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00064951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00150260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.89 or 0.00798229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00047119 BTC.

Request (REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

