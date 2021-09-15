Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 15th (ARX, BIR, CCO, CNQ, CVE, DCBO, DML, HAI, KEL, MEG)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, September 15th:

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity to C$16.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity to C$8.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)

had its target price boosted by TD Securities to C$35.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$54.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$15.50. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price increased by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$125.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities to C$2.40. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity to C$13.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity to C$5.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$11.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$72.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target trimmed by Cormark to C$2.00. Cormark currently has a na rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity to C$4.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its target price boosted by TD Securities to C$10.00. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity to C$10.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity to C$0.70. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$29.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price raised by ATB Capital to C$3.75. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity to C$47.50. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

