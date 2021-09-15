Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 15th (ARX, BIR, CCO, CNQ, CVE, DCBO, DML, HAI, KEL, MEG)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, September 15th:

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity to C$16.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity to C$8.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price boosted by TD Securities to C$35.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$54.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$15.50. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price increased by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$125.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities to C$2.40. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity to C$13.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity to C$5.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$11.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$72.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target trimmed by Cormark to C$2.00. Cormark currently has a na rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity to C$4.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its target price boosted by TD Securities to C$10.00. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity to C$10.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity to C$0.70. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$29.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price raised by ATB Capital to C$3.75. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity to C$47.50. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

