Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 15th (BMW, BNR, DAI, ENEL, ENGI, EOAN, FORTUM, IBE, NOEJ, RIO)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, September 15th:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €93.00 ($109.41) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €101.00 ($118.82) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Daimler (ETR:DAI)

was given a €79.00 ($92.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €9.90 ($11.65) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fortum Oyj (HEL:FORTUM) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €13.00 ($15.29) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €46.00 ($54.12) target price by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,910 ($90.28) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €34.00 ($40.00) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €300.00 ($352.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.