Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Elastic (ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/14/2021 – Elastic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

8/26/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $194.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $212.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,685. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -98.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Elastic has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $176.49.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 514,698 shares of company stock valued at $84,959,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 252.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,858,000 after buying an additional 1,023,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 53.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,068,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,002,000 after buying an additional 720,978 shares during the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 120.4% during the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,118,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,389,000 after buying an additional 611,001 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth $83,856,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 112.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,585,000 after buying an additional 558,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.