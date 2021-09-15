Research Analysts Set Expectations for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.87 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

NYSE:DLR opened at $154.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 86.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,699,000 after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,211,000 after acquiring an additional 201,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,981,000 after acquiring an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,534 shares of company stock worth $33,852,311 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

